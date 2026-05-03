Fidelity Bank Opens Second Creative Economy Funding Programme

Fidelity Bank Ghana has opened applications for the second cohort of Orange Inspire, an eight-week incubation programme that offers emerging creative entrepreneurs business training, mentorship, brand development support and access to GH¢600,000 in grant funding, building on the reach of its debut edition last year.

The programme is a dedicated initiative under the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI), anchored by the Fidelity Cultural and Creative Fund (FCCF), and runs in partnership with ALX Ghana, a pan-African talent accelerator. It targets entrepreneurs working in film, music, fashion, arts and crafts, digital media, content creation and creative technology, including filmmakers, animators, designers, podcasters, influencers and game developers.

Participants selected for the eight-week programme receive structured business training alongside mentorship, financial literacy coaching and industry exposure. The programme concludes with a Grand Demo Day at which shortlisted ventures present their businesses to an audience of investors and industry figures and compete for a share of the GH¢600,000 grant pool.

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Julian Opuni, said the bank designed the initiative to address what he described as a structural gap between creative talent and the commercial infrastructure needed to scale it. Opuni said the programme aims to help young creatives move from passion to sustainable enterprise, while positioning Ghana’s creative sector to compete globally.

Nana Darko Asiedu, Country Director of ALX Ghana, said the partnership reflects a commitment shared by both organisations to preparing the next generation of African entrepreneurs. He described Africa’s young people as the continent’s greatest resource and said the programme helps ensure creative talent gains the skills, networks and access to opportunities needed to build viable businesses.

The first cohort, launched in April 2025, drew more than 470 applications. Twenty-four entrepreneurs were selected for the incubation programme, and eight of those received grant funding totalling over GH¢500,000 at the close of the inaugural cycle.