FAKE ALERT: Viral Claim Targeting President John Dramani Mahama’s Brother Alfred Mahama Exposed

A widely circulated social media claim alleging that Mr Alfred Mahama, brother of President John Dramani Mahama, has taken over community mining activities in Mfante in the Ahafo Ano Municipality has been firmly debunked as false.

The viral allegation, which spread rapidly across multiple digital platforms, suggested that Mr. Alfred Mahama had become directly involved in mining operations within the Mfante area,an assertion that has now been categorically denied by local authorities and party officials.

Opinion leaders,community members, alongside executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have strongly refuted the claims, describing them as baseless and misleading.

According to them, the story does not reflect any known reality and appears to have been deliberately fabricated to create public distrust.

Sources close to the matter have also clarified that Mr Alfred Mahama has never engaged in illegal mining activities, nor has he been linked to any concessions in the Mfante community or surrounding areas.

The claim gained traction after a graphic- bearing the branding of Ghana Today surfaced online.

The image, prominently stamped with the word “FAKE,” purported to quote NDC executives from Mfante, Subriso, and Numasuo, alleging that they had cautioned President Mahama over concession-related issues.

However, investigations into the source of the publication revealed no credible report or verified statement from any recognized NDC officials to support the narrative.

Party insiders and political observers have dismissed the claim as misinformation intended to damage reputations and inflame political tensions.

Further scrutiny has also cast doubt on references within the viral message, including mentions of individuals such as “Mr Alfred Mahama ,” who has no verifiable standing within Ghana’s political landscape. This has reinforced suspicions that the content was deliberately fabricated.

The incident underscores the increasing prevalence of misinformation in Ghana’s digital ecosystem, particularly as political discourse intensifies.

Experts warn that the deliberate spread of false claims especially those involving prominent public figures—can significantly distort public opinion and weaken trust in democratic processes.

Media analysts have raised concerns about the unauthorized use of established media branding, noting that impersonation of outlets like Ghana Today undermines journalistic credibility and misleads the public.

Communication experts are urging the public to exercise caution when engaging with viral political content. They emphasize that sensational headlines and visually striking graphics are often designed to provoke emotional reactions rather than present verified facts.

Citizens are encouraged to cross-check information with credible news organizations and official party communications before sharing. Stakeholders across Ghana’s political and media landscape continue to call for a collective commitment to truth, transparency, and accountability.

As Ghana strengthens its democratic institutions, the fight against misinformation remains a shared responsibility. In an age where information travels instantly, ensuring accuracy is no longer the duty of journalists alone, but of every individual who participates in the information space.