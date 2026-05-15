Expert Warns Against Rejecting Gold Fields Tarkwa Lease

Natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw has pushed back against growing calls to deny Gold Fields a 20-year lease extension at the Tarkwa Mine, describing the arguments driving that campaign as uninformed and potentially damaging to Ghana’s mining sector.

The debate has intensified in recent weeks, with civil society groups including the Institute of Economic Affairs calling for greater Ghanaian control over mineral resources and a fundamental rethink of long-term foreign concessions. Dr. Manteaw, however, said such arguments overlook the lessons of Ghana’s own history with state-controlled mining. “Calls for the non-renewal of Goldfields’ Lease are misplaced and completely ill-informed,” he said, urging caution against emotionally driven policy positions.

He argued that direct state control of gold mining previously produced significant inefficiencies and financial losses, and that it was foreign direct investment (FDI) that reversed that trajectory and transformed the sector into a major revenue source and employer. He warned that dismissing FDI in favour of ownership nationalism risks repeating past mistakes.

Dr. Manteaw said the more urgent challenge facing Ghana’s mining industry is governance rather than ownership, specifically how mineral revenues are managed and deployed. He pointed to the persistent prioritisation of recurrent expenditure over capital investment as a structural weakness undermining the developmental impact of resource wealth, and called for a reform approach modelled on how Ghana has managed its oil revenues.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has consistently maintained that long-term leases are essential to attracting sustained investment, enabling technology transfer and supporting community development. Sections of civil society and resource nationalism advocates, however, continue to raise concerns about profit repatriation and limited local economic control.

As consultations continue, Dr. Manteaw urged policymakers to resist populist pressure, warning that abrupt shifts in ownership structures could erode investor confidence and undermine gains accumulated in the sector over recent decades.