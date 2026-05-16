EU Commits €1 Billion to Ghana with Stability Warning

The European Union (EU) has committed more than €1 billion to Ghana under its Global Gateway Investment Package and signalled plans to deepen economic engagement further, but warned that future capital flows will depend on the country’s ability to maintain political stability, fiscal discipline and investor confidence.

EU Ambassador to Ghana Rune Skinnebach delivered the message following a lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) under the EU-Ghana Pact for Skills Programme, describing Ghana as one of the bloc’s most strategic partners in West Africa while cautioning that the competitive advantage cannot be assumed.

“If Ghana maintains the right conditions, investors will continue to come,” Skinnebach said.

The Global Gateway initiative, launched in 2022 to mobilise up to €150 billion across Africa through public financing, development institutions and private sector participation, targets infrastructure, job creation, industrial growth, skills development and economic transformation. Ghana’s allocation of over €1 billion places it among the programme’s significant recipients on the continent.

Skinnebach confirmed the EU as Ghana’s largest investor and biggest export market, describing bilateral relations as being at one of their strongest points in recent years. He pointed to cooperation in forestry governance, defence, peace and security, and a major bilateral dialogue scheduled for June as markers of deepening strategic engagement.

The Ambassador praised Ghana’s democratic credentials and relative political stability within a region increasingly disrupted by coups and governance crises, noting that the country’s reputation for peaceful governance continues to attract long-term investment and development partnerships.

He stressed, however, that preserving investor confidence requires sustained commitment to economic reform, prudent fiscal management and consistent policymaking well beyond short-term recovery cycles. He acknowledged recent gains supported by elevated global gold prices and ongoing reforms, but warned that long-term economic resilience cannot rest on cyclical factors alone.

Skinnebach further highlighted Ghana’s youthful population as central to the EU’s engagement strategy, linking skills training and youth development to the country’s capacity to manage unemployment pressures and build a workforce capable of competing in a changing global economy.

The EU’s position was clear: Ghana commands strong international interest, but holding that advantage will require sustained economic stability and credible governance for years to come.