Enterprise Spotlight Picks 24 Finalists as GH¢500k Business Contest Goes to Air

Enterprise Spotlight, a nationwide entrepreneurship competition jointly organised by Enterprise Group PLC and the Springboard Road Show Foundation (SRSF), has announced its 24 finalists, setting the stage for a nationally broadcast contest carrying a GH¢500,000 prize pool and a year of structured business mentoring.

The organisers describe the programme as more than a contest, positioning it as a platform to nurture innovation and scale viable businesses. The finalists span diverse sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, fashion, and construction, underscoring the breadth of Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The competition targeted entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 40 across all regions of the country. This year’s cohort reflects a profound shift toward inclusivity, with female-led businesses accounting for 60.9 percent of applications, while 7.9 percent came from enterprises owned by persons with disabilities.

Beyond the Prize Money

Enterprise Spotlight distinguishes itself through a multi-layered support system. All selected participants, regardless of how far they progress, receive formal enrolment in a structured Mentoring and Counselling Programme, a dedicated business showcase on Springboard, Your Virtual University, and direct access to Springboard’s nationwide network of over one million young Ghanaians, enabling peer-to-peer learning, collaboration, and potential business partnerships.

A Most Resilient Award of GH¢10,000 has been established specifically to recognise and support an entrepreneur living with a disability.

Albert Ocran, Technical Director of SRSF, described the initiative as a recognition of the determination and creativity of young Ghanaians, while Phyllis Woode-Nartey, Group Head of Communications and Synergy at Enterprise Group PLC, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting participants throughout their growth journey.

On Air from May 10

The competition will be broadcast on Springboard, Your Virtual University, hosted by Rev. Albert Ocran, airing on Joy FM 99.7 and Joy News TV every Sunday from May 10, 2026. The Grand Finale is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026, followed by a Season Recap on May 31.

The competition will be overseen by a panel of judges that includes respected academic Professor Robert Ebo Hinson.

The initiative comes against a backdrop of persistent youth unemployment. Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) account for between 90 and 92 percent of registered businesses in Ghana, employ about 80 percent of the workforce, and contribute roughly 70 percent to gross domestic product (GDP), making targeted private sector investment in entrepreneurship a matter of national economic consequence.

Enterprise Life Assurance Company Managing Director Jacqueline Naadu Benyi said the initiative reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to entrepreneurship and national development, adding that Enterprise Group believes business growth and national development are closely linked.