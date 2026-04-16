EmpowerED for Life Takes Erectile Dysfunction Awareness to the Street

Accra residents are speaking openly about ED, showing that men’s health stigma can be challenged through open dialogue

In an effort to break long-standing taboos surrounding men’s sexual health, global healthcare company Viatris has taken its EmpowerED for Life campaign to the streets of Accra – encouraging open, stigma-free conversations about Erectile Dysfunction (ED), a subject often avoided in public discourse.

Led by pharmacist and well-known health advocate Dr. George Anagli, the activity aimed to engage everyday Ghanaians in candid discussions about a condition that many view as highly private. From the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange to the Circle Overpass, the team conducted interviews with 27 men and women across various age groups, inviting them to share their thoughts and experiences related to erectile dysfunction.

The responses – authentic, diverse, and sometimes deeply personal – highlighted a rising awareness among the public and underscored the need for greater education and support. While several participants recognised ED as a common and treatable medical condition, others spoke about the lingering stigma that makes it difficult for men to seek help or talk openly.

“We wanted to shift this conversation from the confines of clinics into everyday spaces, because awareness truly begins here,” said Arvind Kanda, Head of India & Access Markets (ARVs, India, South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), Viatris. “Many men are silently struggling with a condition that affects not only their physical health but also their confidence, relationships, and emotional well-being. Encouraging open dialogue is essential, and initiatives like this help create a safe space for education and understanding,” he added.

Global projections suggest that more than 320 million men worldwide are affected by Erectile Dysfunction, with developing regions projected to see the most significant increases. i Yet despite its prevalence and impact on quality of life, ED remains widely underreported.

Research also indicates that ED can serve as an early indicator of cardiovascular disease, often appearing before more serious heart complications. However, conversations around men’s health, particularly topics considered sensitive, remain limited in many communities, especially where cultural norms discourage open discussion.

“ED is a health condition that deserves genuine attention – not judgment,” said Dr George Anagli, who led the activity in Ghana. “As a pharmacist and advocate, I have witnessed how silence and misinformation delay treatment and contribute to emotional distress. Our goal is to spark conversation, share accurate information, and remind men that they are not alone.”

Among the voices featured in the street interviews was a 32-year-old businessman who emphasised the need for openness: “I’ve realised that ED is far more common than many people think. During my hospital visits, I’ve noticed that doctors are actively encouraging men to speak about it without fear or embarrassment. Hearing this – and seeing more awareness being raised – made me understand the importance of speaking up and seeking help instead of suffering quietly.”

Through this grass-roots activity, Viatris aims to normalise conversations, promote expert guidance, and inspire meaningful action.

The EmpowerED for Life initiative operates across six African countries – Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and South Africa.

The program combines community outreach, digital storytelling, and public education to demystify Erectile Dysfunction and empower men to seek care confidently and without shame, fostering awareness, vulnerability, and action one conversation at a time.

Men experiencing symptoms are encouraged to avoid shame and misinformation, and to speak to a qualified healthcare professional for accurate guidance and appropriate care.

About EmpowerED for Life

EmpowerED for Life is a Viatris-led pan-African awareness campaign committed to transforming how erectile dysfunction (ED) is understood and addressed. The campaign aims to normalise conversations around ED, promote safe and professional treatment options, and empower men to seek help without shame or fear. Built on four pillars — Awareness, Education, Engagement, and Empowerment, EmpowerED for Life brings together medical professionals, policymakers, media, community voices, and men themselves in a united effort to reduce stigma, encouraging proactive health choices and promote access to regulated care. For more updates on the initiative, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We meet the needs of patients around the world by acting decisively with ingenuity and resolve. Whether we’re developing new medicines, working to maintain a resilient supply of needed therapies, or pursuing bold innovation, we strive to deliver solutions that are effective at scale and built to endure. We’re purpose-built to make an impact with a dynamic portfolio that spans generics, established brands and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai, China, and Hyderabad, India.