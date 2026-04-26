Elder Mireku Named Ultimate Honouree at Christian Honours 2026

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Elder Dr. Emmanuel Kwasi Mireku has been named the Ultimate Honouree in the Notable Gospel Artiste category at Christian Honours 2026, receiving his recognition in person at what proved to be one of the evening’s most memorable moments.

Elder Mireku, born on January 12, 1961, is a gospel musician and songwriter whose career has spanned more than 40 years. He has released 56 albums containing over 500 songs, and has greatly influenced the gospel music industry in Ghana. His honorary doctorate in sacred music, bestowed for decades of ministry through music, forms part of the title he now formally carries.

At the ceremony, he received a medal, a plaque, and an official citation before delivering a short performance that drew a standing response from the audience. For those present, it was a reminder that his voice, after more than four decades of ministry, retains the weight and warmth that has made his songs constants in churches across Ghana.

The Notable Gospel Artiste category also recognised Thomas Yawson, Stella Aba Seal, Amy Newman, Joe Beecham, Esther Boakye Duah, Esther Smith, and Noble Nketsiah — each representing sustained contributions to the growth of gospel music in Ghana.

The recognition of Elder Mireku as the category’s ultimate honouree reflects not only popularity but longevity, consistency, and the kind of generational impact that outlasts trends. His ministry has served as a reference point for younger gospel musicians and a source of comfort and spiritual sustenance for Ghanaian believers across denominations.