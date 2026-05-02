Egypt to Host Inaugural Africa Business Forum Alongside AU Summit in June

Africa’s first Alamein Africa Forum will bring together heads of state, government ministers, institutional leaders, and senior business executives from across the continent in the Egyptian coastal city of Alamein from June 25 to 27, 2026, in what its organisers describe as the continent’s new premier platform for translating political commitment into commercial outcomes.

The forum is co-organised by the Government of Egypt, the African Union Commission, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD). It will take place immediately after the Afreximbank 33rd Annual Meetings, which run from June 21 to 24 at the same location under the theme “Intra-African Trade and Industrialisation: Pathway to Economic Sovereignty”, and will coincide with the African Union mid-year summit.

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, described the forum’s ambition as translating Africa’s long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063, into concrete economic action. “This is a platform that will be focused on building continental champions and driving the private sector’s needs at the highest level,” he said. “No one but ourselves will deliver for the continent.”

Organisers expect more than 1,000 senior decision-makers from over 60 countries to attend. The programme includes a Presidential Breakfast Roundtable where heads of state and business leaders will meet in a closed-door session to forge a new public-private partnership framework for continental development. A key design feature of the forum is direct business-to-government access, giving private sector participants the ability to negotiate with African heads of state on shared priorities.

Five thematic tracks will run in parallel, covering infrastructure and connectivity, finance and investment mobilisation, trade and critical minerals, innovation and digital transformation, and health market development. Dedicated deal rooms will provide structured business-to-business and business-to-government matchmaking, connecting bankable projects with capital and African companies with cross-border partners. A Startup Arena will offer high-potential African entrepreneurs direct access to institutional investors and venture capital firms.

The forum is designed to produce concrete deliverables, including a high-level communiqué endorsed by participating heads of state, signed partnership agreements, and a pipeline of investment-ready projects. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Africa’s development corridors are expected to feature prominently as implementation vehicles across the forum’s thematic areas.

The forum was established following a mandate issued at an African Union summit and is planned on a biennial basis.