Educate, Don’t Subsidise Solar Adoption, Says Former Power Minister

Former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor has urged the government to prioritise public education over direct subsidies in driving solar energy adoption, arguing that Ghana’s limited public resources must first address more urgent national needs in healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Donkor said while he strongly supports solar adoption, the current national conversation around government subsidies risks diverting resources from more pressing developmental priorities.

“If you have to choose between healthcare and subsidising individuals to put up solar panels, what do we need?” he said.

The former minister argued that many Ghanaians do not yet fully understand the long-term financial benefits of investing in solar systems, and that targeted public education rather than state funding should be the immediate policy focus. He said once households appreciate the savings from reduced grid dependence, adoption rates would improve naturally.

“What we should be doing is education, education, education,” he stressed.

Donkor pointed to the growing availability of private financing as further reason to deprioritise government subsidies, noting that some companies already offer structured five-year payment plans for solar installations similar to mortgage arrangements. He argued that citizens capable of building homes worth tens of thousands of dollars should be equally willing to invest between $5,000 and $10,000 in solar systems.

The former minister also cautioned against overstating solar energy’s current capabilities, warning that the technology cannot yet replace stable base-load power required by factories and heavy industries.

“No serious factory can run on solar at this time,” he stated, adding that solar should be viewed as complementary to the national grid rather than a full replacement.

Donkor’s remarks come as renewable energy advocates intensify calls for government intervention to accelerate solar adoption amid rising electricity costs and growing pressure on Ghana’s national grid.