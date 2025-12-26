Economist Assures Public on IMF Programme Extension Proposal

Following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) proposal to extend Ghana’s bailout programme by three months, economist and Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Theo Acheampong, has moved to calm public concerns about the recommendation.

The extension, which would shift the programme’s end date from May 16, 2026, to August 16, 2026, was disclosed in an IMF Staff Report released after the Fund’s Executive Board approved Ghana’s fifth programme review. Dr. Acheampong stressed that the recommendation is purely technical and routine rather than a sign of trouble.

In his analysis, the economist explained that the extension is linked to the sixth and final review of Ghana’s IMF programme scheduled for April 2026. Once successfully completed, Ghana is expected to receive its final tranche of approximately US$360 million, bringing total IMF disbursements since May 2023 to roughly US$3 billion.

Dr. Acheampong clarified that the data used to assess the final review runs through the end of December 2025, but some reforms under the programme require supporting data that arrives later than the cutoff date. This timing gap represents the main reason the IMF is proposing a short extension.

The IMF explained in its report that the extension through August 16, 2026, would help reach an understanding on the policies supporting completion of the sixth review while allowing sufficient time to prepare and circulate Board documents. The adjustment creates enough space for Ghana and the IMF to align fully on remaining policy actions and finalize reform related data.

“This three month technical extension is to complete the final review, as some data points accompanying some of the reforms, which were delayed, come in later,” Dr. Acheampong explained. “Such minor extensions are common in IMF programmes worldwide. There is nothing untoward about this.”

The economist emphasized that the extension does not mean Ghana has failed the programme or is seeking new support. Rather, it represents a routine administrative step aimed at completing the final review properly and avoiding a rushed ending that could undermine the process.

Ghana’s 36 month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement was approved by the IMF Executive Board in May 2023, providing access equivalent to 303.8 per cent of quota, amounting to Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 2.2419 billion, or about three billion US dollars. Following the successful completion of the fifth programme review, Ghana has received approximately US$2.8 billion.

The IMF assessed programme implementation as broadly satisfactory, noting that all end June 2025 performance criteria and indicative targets were met. Three prior actions were completed ahead of the fifth review, including the audit of 2024 payables, the cleanup of taxpayer registry and ledger data, and the submission of the 2026 budget to Parliament in line with programme objectives.

Beyond the extension, the IMF is also proposing adjustments to Ghana’s programme framework, including revisions to the Indicative Targets (ITs) and the Monetary Policy Consultation Clause (MPCC). The Fund noted that by the end of March 2026, the primary balance and non oil revenue indicative targets will be revised to reflect prevailing macroeconomic conditions while preserving the overall fiscal effort relative to gross domestic product.

Dr. Acheampong’s clarification comes amid concerns that the proposed extension could signal difficulties with the programme. His intervention aims to reassure the public that such extensions are standard practice in IMF programmes across the world, particularly at the final stage of an arrangement when countries need to tidy up outstanding issues.

The economist is allaying fears that the proposed three month extension represents a setback. Instead, he characterizes it as ensuring Ghana closes the programme smoothly, accesses its final funds, and locks in the reforms already undertaken.