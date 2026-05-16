Ecobank Ghana Reassures Customers After Court Ruling

Ecobank Ghana has acknowledged a recent court ruling involving claims against the bank, reassuring customers that its financial position remains strong and that operations continue without disruption.

In an official statement, the bank described itself as a responsible financial institution that respects the judicial process and remains committed to upholding the rule of law. It did not disclose the nature of the claims or the specific outcome of the ruling.

“The bank’s financial position remains strong and resilient,” the statement read, noting that services continue to function normally across all channels.

Ecobank Ghana was established in 1989 and commenced operations on February 19, 1990. Licensed and supervised by the Bank of Ghana, the institution operates 59 branches, 238 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and 4,525 Xpress Point agents nationally. It serves a broad client base spanning individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), corporates, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), international organisations, public sector entities and government agencies through its Consumer, Commercial and Corporate banking divisions.

The bank is 68.93 percent owned by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), a pan African financial conglomerate headquartered in Lomé, Togo, with operations across 35 countries in sub Saharan Africa.