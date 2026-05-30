ECG To Complete Kumasi Power Upgrade By June 5

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says its upgrade of key subtransmission lines in Greater Kumasi will be completed by 5 June 2026, boosting power reliability across the area.

The works run along the lines from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Primary Substation to the Kaase Primary Substation, and from Kaase to the Ridge Bulk Supply Point. ECG is replacing the existing 265 square millimetre conductors with higher capacity 400 square millimetre conductors and changing weak cables to raise power transfer capacity.

According to a statement signed by Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager for External Communications, the upgrade will improve supply reliability and voltage quality while strengthening electricity supply to Kaase, Kuntenase, Sewua, Bekwai and surrounding communities.

The project will also reinforce the subtransmission link between the Kumasi 1 (K1) and Kumasi 2 (K2) Bulk Supply Points, improving overall network resilience in the Ashanti Region.

Once completed, ECG expects the upgraded infrastructure to reduce outages, steady voltage and support the growing demands of residential, commercial and industrial customers across Greater Kumasi. The company apologised for any inconvenience during the works and urged customers to bear with it, stressing that the disruption is necessary for a more reliable supply.