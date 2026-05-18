East Africa Rises as Africa’s New Trade Engine

East Africa is consolidating its position as the continent’s primary trade corridor, driven by billions of dollars in rail and port investment, deepening regional integration, and a rapidly expanding intra-African consumer market, according to analysis published by Elvis Ndunguru, Managing Executive at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), NBC Tanzania, presented at the Global Trade Review (GTR) East Africa conference held in Nairobi, Kenya on May 12 and 13, 2026.

The infrastructure pipeline underpinning that shift is advancing at scale. The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) is executing a 16.1 trillion Tanzanian shilling (TZS) port expansion programme across Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Mtwara, and several inland dry ports. The $1.4 billion Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) rehabilitation, financed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) under a 30-year concession, moved into active implementation in early 2026, with weekly passenger services between Dar es Salaam and Kapiri Mposhi resuming in February. Kenya is simultaneously advancing its own rail expansion, and a new fuel pipeline connecting Uganda to Tanzania is in development.

“In Tanzania, 96% of our economy depends on SMEs,” Ndunguru writes, identifying Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as the backbone of regional trade yet chronically underserved by formal finance.

The analysis highlights an emerging strategic convergence that goes beyond individual projects. Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Ndunguru argues, is positioned to complement the Lobito Corridor despite originating in a different sub-region, together laying the foundation of a transcontinental logistics network. The result gives landlocked producers, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), multiple export routes for critical minerals including copper and cobalt: east through Dar es Salaam to Indian Ocean shipping lanes, or west toward the Atlantic coast. That flexibility, he contends, reduces overreliance on single corridors and directly strengthens intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Regional integration architecture is advancing alongside the hardware. The East African Community (EAC) Customs Union and AfCFTA have reduced tariff barriers meaningfully, though persistent border delays and uneven enforcement continue to erode their practical impact. The combined Southern African Development Community (SADC) and EAC market of over half a billion people generates substantial and growing demand for fuel, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), construction materials, and processed goods, giving traders concrete commercial incentive to push through logistical friction.

For all that momentum, Ndunguru identifies trade finance as the critical unlocking mechanism, and its absence as the region’s most persistent structural constraint. SMEs lack collateral histories, credit records, and access to digital trade tools, leaving the majority of economic activity inadequately served. Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) must work alongside commercial banks to extend risk appetite into frontier markets rather than operating at arm’s length from ground-level trade flows. Digital platforms and fintech partnerships are beginning to fill part of this gap: Tanzanian SMEs are already using collective ordering platforms to pool bulk purchases from suppliers in China, demonstrating what structured digital ecosystems can achieve.

The overarching argument Ndunguru puts forward is that banks with a pan-African corridor presence, including Absa, which served as Gold Sponsor of GTR East Africa 2026, must reposition themselves not merely as capital providers but as connectivity intermediaries, integrating trade advisory, foreign exchange, and working capital solutions into unified, sector-specific propositions tailored to each corridor’s dominant commodity flows.