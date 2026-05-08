E.L Sells Out London Show, Fans Left Outside

Ghanaian rapper E.L packed out The Camden Assembly in London last Saturday in a sold out concert that left scores of fans unable to gain entry to the venue.

The award winning artiste delivered a high energy set spanning some of his most celebrated records, including Kaa Bu Ame, Strawberry Ginger, Shelele, Obuu Mo, Kaalu, Mi Na Bo Po and Lalafalama. Fans sang along from the first song to the last as guest performers added further momentum to what many in attendance described as a landmark night for Ghanaian music in the British capital.

Music platform Afromoon Official, which covered the event, rated it among the most impressive live Ghanaian performances seen in recent times, noting that audience energy remained at a peak throughout the night.

After the show, E.L turned his attention to both those inside and those locked out. “You showed me genuine love. We will definitely do this again,” he said, effectively promising a London return.

The concert has since generated significant praise on social media, with fans and music observers commending the rapper’s stagecraft, stage presence and ability to hold a crowd. For many in attendance, the night reinforced what his catalogue of work has long suggested: that E.L operates comfortably on an international stage.

With more than a decade in the industry, he remains one of Ghana’s most consistent and globally minded music acts.