DVLA Deploys Scanners to Detect Cloned Vehicle Numbers

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has deployed specialised scanning devices nationwide to identify vehicles with cloned identification numbers, strengthening the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle registration system.

In a public notice issued on May 13, 2026, the DVLA announced the rollout of OBD II scanners, technical devices designed to detect vehicles smuggled through unapproved channels that carry illegally duplicated Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) of legitimately registered vehicles.

The authority explained that VIN cloning has in some cases caused genuine vehicle owners to be wrongly flagged as possessing already registered vehicles, creating legal complications and undermining public trust in the national vehicle register.

The DVLA positioned the deployment as part of a broader strategy to curb fraudulent registrations, tighten vehicle security and improve the accuracy of its national database. Officials described the move as a proactive intervention aimed at promoting transparency and accountability within the country’s vehicle registration regime.

The authority called on stakeholders and members of the public to cooperate with its officers as the new verification measures roll out across all regions.