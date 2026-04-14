Dr. Michael K. Obeng receives African Humanitarian Award at the African Heritage Awards

Harvard-trained Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, philanthropist, global health strategist, and breast reconstruction advocate,, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, MD, FACS, PhD (Hon), was honored with the prestigious African Humanitarian Award at the 2026 African Heritage Awards in Accra, Ghana.

The high-level ceremony brought together former heads of state, policymakers, and global changemakers. It concluded with remarks from Ghana’s President John D. Mahama, underscoring the significance of the event and its honorees.

Dr. Obeng is the Founder and CEO of RESTORE Worldwide, Inc., a global humanitarian organization that has delivered life-changing reconstructive surgical care to underserved populations across multiple continents.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Obeng stated: “First, I give all glory to God—for the journey, the calling, and the responsibility to serve. Africa does not need charity—Africa needs systems, vision, and ownership.”

He further emphasized: “True impact is not what we give—it is what we build that outlives us.” Beyond humanitarian surgical work, Dr. Obeng is advancing healthcare innovation and infrastructure through MiKO Pharma Ltd, focused on pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa.

Dr. Obeng previously served as Health and Social Chair within the African Union Mission to the United States under the leadership of Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

Known as ‘The Surgeon’s Surgeon,’ Dr. Obeng continues to bridge clinical excellence with long-term global health impact while remaining grounded in faith and family. About the African Heritage Awards & Heritage Times

The African Heritage Awards is a distinguished pan-African recognition platform that celebrates excellence and impact across the continent and diaspora. The awards rotate across host countries, including Rwanda, Nigeria, Morocco, and Ghana, with the next edition scheduled for Cape Town, South Africa.

The initiative is powered by Heritage Times, a leading African media platform that serves as the publication arm and founding force behind the awards, amplifying African excellence and shaping global narratives.

About RESTORE: The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery

RESTORE Worldwide, Inc.: The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery is a global humanitarian organization founded by Dr. Michael K. Obeng. Since 2007, RESTORE has conducted missions in over seven countries across three continents, performing more than 2,000 complex reconstructive surgeries valued at over $100 million.

The organization focuses on restoring function, rebuilding form, and renewing hope, while advancing sustainable healthcare through education, training, and capacity-building initiatives.

About Dr. Michael K. Obeng

Dr. Michael K. Obeng is a Harvard-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, California. He is the Founder and CEO of RESTORE Worldwide, Inc. and MiKO Pharma Ltd. A philanthropist, global health strategist, and breast reconstruction advocate, he is widely recognized for his humanitarian impact and commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure across Africa and globally.