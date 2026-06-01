Doctor Declares Trump Fit After Walter Reed Physical

President Donald Trump is in excellent health and fully fit to serve, his physician said after a physical at Walter Reed, though some doctors have questioned parts of the exam.

The White House released a memo on Friday from Dr. Sean Barbabella, the Navy captain who serves as Trump’s physician, following the 26 May examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Barbabella said Trump, 79, showed strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall function and was in “excellent cognitive and physical health.” Reports said the assessment included a coronary computed tomography (CT) scan, heart imaging and cancer screenings.

Trump called the visit perfect and, writing on Truth Social, said he scored 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test, his fourth such perfect result. The screening was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a tool used to detect cognitive impairment and possible signs of dementia rather than a measure of intelligence, though Trump described it as a difficult test reflecting extreme intelligence.

Some medical experts questioned aspects of the exam. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and medical analyst, asked why Trump had another coronary artery CT scan so soon after one in October, noting that doctors do not usually repeat such scans within months unless concerned about an earlier finding. He also questioned why Trump had taken the cognitive test several times in recent years.

Doctors advised Trump on diet and exercise after he gained 14 pounds since April 2025, reaching 238 pounds (108kg), which puts his body mass index just below the obesity threshold. The report noted bruising on his hands, attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, with a recommendation to switch to a low dose regimen. It also recorded mild swelling in his lower legs, linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a circulation condition common in older adults.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, is the oldest person elected United States president. Questions about age and fitness have been a recurring theme in American politics, including the scrutiny former President Joe Biden faced around the 2024 election.