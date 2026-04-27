Diaspora Volunteers Support Anloga

A ten-day volunteer mission is underway in Anloga in the Volta Region, led by students and staff from the US-based Imhotep School. The group, made up of African Americans committed to giving back to their ancestral homeland, is in its third year of supporting local communities through education, healthcare, infrastructure, and technology transfer.

Working in partnership with Ghanaian NGO The Young Shall Grow International, directed by Mr. Siva Vordzorgbe, and in collaboration with African Adventures UK, the team has based its operations at Abutia Rhema Basic School in Woe-Abutia. Their activities include teaching students science, technology, and sustainable agriculture, conducting health screenings at the Tegbi Clinic, supplying essential medical items, and carrying out a water filtration project at Benadzi.

The initiative drew government recognition when Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu, accompanied by Anloga District Chief Executive Hon. Sandra Seyram Kpedor, Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Nicholas Kwabla Worclachie, and acting Volta Regional NADMO Director Mr. Paschal Agbagba, visited the school. The dignitaries observed practical demonstrations in science and technology, including sustainable farming projects and innovative toothbrush-making exercises.

Hon. Gunu praised the volunteers for their dedication, remarking that only critical minds can solve critical problems. The mission is expected to leave behind improved infrastructure, knowledge transfer, and a stronger bond between the diaspora and the Volta Region.