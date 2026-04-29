Deputy Defence Minister Rejects Claims Ibrahim Mahama Received Military Land

Deputy Minister for Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi has firmly denied social media reports alleging that military land at Burma Camp has been handed over to Ibrahim Mahama, the President’s brother, describing the claims as false and without basis.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Genfi stated that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) launched a self-help housing project to replace deteriorating, colonial-era structures within Burma Camp in Accra, and that no land has been transferred to any private individual.

He clarified that Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive Officer of Dzata Group Holding Limited, donated GHC120 million toward the construction of 10 blocks of 16 housing units each as part of the project. The funds, Genfi emphasised, go directly toward improving accommodation for military personnel and form part of a broader private sector fundraising effort.

The donation was announced at a fundraising luncheon held at the Ghana Military Academy, chaired by business leader Sam Jonah and attended by corporate partners of the armed forces. The event, held on April 25, 2026, raised a total of GHC190 million toward the first phase of what the GAF has described as the Burma Camp Redevelopment Project, targeting some 250 housing units.

Genfi described Ibrahim Mahama’s contribution as an act of patriotism that would have a lasting impact on the welfare of service personnel, and reiterated government’s commitment to improving military infrastructure through collaboration with private sector stakeholders.