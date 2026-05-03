Debrah Reveals Monthly Scorecard System Behind Presidential Delivery Unit

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has given the clearest public account yet of how the Presidential Delivery Unit within the Office of the President operates, describing it as a structured monthly tracking mechanism designed to hold every government commitment to account.

Speaking at the citizen engagement town hall in Koforidua on Saturday as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s Resetting Ghana Tour of the Eastern Region, Debrah said the unit, which he chairs on behalf of the President, exists to close the gap between government promises and verifiable outcomes.

“The purpose of the Delivery Unit is straightforward but important. It exists to ensure that government commitments are delivered,” he told the gathering.

Debrah explained that officials from the unit will go beyond the confines of Accra, visiting communities across the country to engage directly with traditional authorities, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and opinion leaders. The aim is to gather ground-level intelligence on what is working and what is not, and to drive responsive corrective action where progress is lagging.

He framed the unit’s work as a direct expression of President Mahama’s governing philosophy. “His Excellency has made it clear to all of us serving in this administration that we were not elected to avoid difficult problems. We were elected to solve them,” he said.

The Chief of Staff urged citizens present to engage the unit’s field officials openly and honestly, stressing that the administration is not seeking reassurances but accurate information. He made clear that the government understands the standard it has set for itself: results, not explanations.

Debrah recently participated in a Ministerial Leadership Programme at Harvard University focused on strengthening public sector delivery and cross-government coordination, a programme organised in partnership with Big Win Philanthropy. He returned to Ghana in late April ahead of the Eastern Region tour.