Days of Our Lives Actor Patrick Muldoon Dies Suddenly at 57

Patrick Muldoon, the American actor best known for his roles in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and the primetime series Melrose Place, died on Sunday, April 19, following a sudden heart attack. He was 57.

His manager confirmed the news to Variety. According to TMZ, paramedics were called after his girlfriend found him unconscious at their Beverly Hills home.

His sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that Muldoon had spent the morning with his partner, Miriam Rothbart, before going to take a shower. Rothbart checked on him after he was taking too long and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor. Paramedics attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon graduated from the University of Southern California, where he played on the Trojans football team. He began his acting career while still in college with a two-episode role on the sitcom Who’s the Boss? After graduating, he landed a recurring role as Jeffrey Hunter in the teen television series Saved by the Bell in 1991.

From 1992 to 1995, Muldoon originated the role of Austin Reed on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, later returning to reprise the role from 2011 to 2012. He also starred on Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996, playing the villain Richard Hart. On the big screen, Muldoon played Zander Barcalow in the 1997 film Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven.

Beyond acting, Muldoon built a significant career as a producer. His producing credits include The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Arkansas, Marlowe, The Card Counter, The Dreadful and Riff Raff.

His most recent producing project was Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, and Zazie Beetz, currently filming in Australia. Just two days before his death, Muldoon posted about the project on Instagram, writing: “So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH.” His final acting role, a crime thriller titled Dirty Hands, is slated for release later this month.

Muldoon is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart; his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr.; his sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa; and his niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.