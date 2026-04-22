Davido and Chris Brown Confirm Joint Album for 2027

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has officially confirmed that a long-anticipated collaborative album with American R&B star Chris Brown is set for release next year, ending months of speculation surrounding the cross-continental project.

Davido made the disclosure during a recent episode of the Swift Conversations podcast with Adesope Olajide, saying his current creative direction is centred on African sounds and working with longtime producers from his home country, while remaining open to international collaborations.

In his own words, Davido said: “Me and Chris Brown got an album coming next year.”

This marks the first time a potential release window has been attached to the highly anticipated joint effort, signalling significant progress after years of speculation.

The two artists first collaborated on the hit track Blow My Mind in 2019, and have since built a substantial body of shared work. Their subsequent releases include Shopping Spree in 2020, Nobody Needs To Know in 2022, and Sensational in 2023, which featured Lojay, earned both artists their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, and secured a Grammy Award nomination for Best African Music Performance. Their most recent collaboration, Hmm, appeared on Chris Brown’s 2024 album 11:11.

The upcoming project is expected to fuse Afrobeats, R&B, and pop sounds, a blend both artists have developed and refined through years of creative partnership. There are also strong indications that the album could be followed by a global tour, with performances anticipated across Europe and Africa.

Ahead of the joint release, both artists are preparing individual projects. Davido has signalled his next solo album will lean heavily into his African roots, while Chris Brown is working on his 12th studio album.