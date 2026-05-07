Danchira Elders Condemn Demolition by F K Asare, Warn of Escalating Tensions

Elders of Danchira in the Ga South Municipality have expressed shock and anger over a demolition exercise allegedly carried out by F K A Company Limited on May 6, 2026, describing the incident as unlawful and dangerous.

According to community leaders, the demolition exercise nearly resulted in fatalities after violence erupted during attempts by residents to resist the destruction of structures on the disputed land.

Speaking to the media, an elder of the area, Nii Teiko, accused businessman Frederick Kweku Asare of making repeated attempts to take over portions of the community’s land dating back to 2006.

He explained that the dispute eventually led to litigation in 2010 involving four families in the area, adding that the families won the case against Mr. Asare.

Nii Teiko further claimed that the four families later secured another court victory against him, insisting that the matter remains before the court with another hearing expected in June this year.

According to him, despite the pending legal proceedings, Mr. Asare has allegedly continued efforts since 2025 to demolish parts of the community while claiming ownership of the land.

He said the businessman had also claimed to possess a Human Rights Court judgment in his favour, but community leaders questioned the legality of the demolition exercise and demanded proof of a demolition permit from the Ga South Municipal Assembly, which they said he failed to provide.

The elders further alleged that the destruction triggered unrest within the community and nearly led to tragedy after a 19-year-old identified as Seth Lamptey was reportedly caught in the confusion.

According to Emmanuel Lamptey, the teenager had only visited the area briefly to pick up a few items and was expected to return the following week before the incident occurred.

The demolition operation later escalated into tension between residents and security personnel, resulting in a police shooting incident that left another teenager injured by a stray bullet during efforts to disperse angry youth protesting the exercise.

The elders thanked Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno for intervening to stop the destruction and prevent further escalation.

They also called on the administration of President John Dramani Mahama to compel Mr. Asare and his company to reconstruct affected buildings and compensate residents whose properties were destroyed.

The community leaders warned that failure to address the matter urgently could worsen tensions in the area and lead to serious consequences.

“If he is not called to order, the issue may get out of hand and the consequences could be dire,” one elder cautioned.

Residents are now demanding a full investigation into the demolition exercise, the disputed land ownership claims, and the circumstances that led to the shooting incident.