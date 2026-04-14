CSOs Demand GH₵1.65 Fuel Cut Over Two Months

Four civil society organisations (CSOs) have jointly proposed a GH₵1.65 reduction in petroleum pump prices, pushing for deeper and longer relief than the government has so far signalled, as Ghanaians brace for a new pricing window starting Thursday.

The proposal comes from IMANI Africa, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), the Institute for Transition and Energy Policy Research (INSTEPR), and the Institute for Energy Security (IES), and follows an emergency cabinet meeting held on April 9, 2026. Cabinet directed the Ministers of Finance and Energy to ensure a drop in fuel prices in the next pricing window through the temporary suspension of some taxes and margins on fuel, with the intervention initially set to last four weeks.

The CSOs argue that four weeks is insufficient. Their joint statement proposes the GH₵1.65 reduction be applied to the current petroleum price build-up and maintained for two months, allowing a more meaningful window of relief before any reassessment tied to global oil market movements.

Why Prices Rose

Ghana imports about 70% of its refined fuel and is among many African nations hit by steep pump price increases as the US-Israeli war on Iran sent global crude prices surging. The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) raised mandatory minimum price floors for the April 1 to 15 pricing window, pushing petrol prices up about 15% to GH₵13.30 per litre and diesel up roughly 19% to GH₵17.10. The increases have compounded existing pressures on transport fares, food prices, and general living costs.

COPEC data shows that every GH₵1 difference in pump prices translates to roughly GH₵400 million in total consumer impact across the economy, underscoring why the CSOs are pressing for the full GH₵1.65 cut rather than a marginal adjustment.

The Case for Two Months

The groups argue the timing is favourable for a sustained intervention. Ghana is expected to receive increased revenues from upstream crude production and exports in the coming period, and the CSOs say this windfall can cushion the fiscal impact of the proposed reductions without significantly straining public finances.

The organisations also cautioned that any cuts must avoid disrupting the operational and financial sustainability of the downstream petroleum sector, describing their proposal as a responsible middle ground between meaningful relief and industry stability.

What Consumers Can Expect

COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah has urged petroleum consumers to expect slight decreases in petrol and diesel prices from the new pricing window, but not a dramatic fall, noting that the tax cuts are a relief measure but not a complete solution to high fuel costs.

The new pricing window opens on Thursday, April 16. Whether government adopts the CSOs’ more ambitious proposal or proceeds with its initial four-week plan will become clear in the hours ahead.