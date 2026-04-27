Cocobod Chief Executive, Swiss Ambassador Visit Koa Impact to Boost Cocoa Innovation

The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Dr. Randy Abbey, together with the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Benin and Togo, H.E. Simone Giger, have paid a working visit to KOA Impact at Achiase in the Eastern region.

The purpose of the visit was to gain first-hand insight into the innovative extraction of cocoa sweatings for the production of cocoa juice; a value-added process that is creating new opportunities within the cocoa sector.

Discussions during the visit focused on strengthening collaboration between COCOBOD and the Swiss-based company to scale up the initiative across other cocoa-growing regions in the country. The move forms part of broader efforts to diversify cocoa products and fulfil Government’s directive to enhancing value addition within Ghana’s cocoa sector.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Abbey expressed strong enthusiasm about the initiative, noting that it would increase awareness among farmers on the full economic potential of cocoa while providing supplementary income.

“Cocoa as a fruit has numerous benefits. This initiative highlights its wide-ranging value from health and cosmetic applications to chocolate and juice production, demonstrating why cocoa must not be underestimated,” he stated.

He further emphasized that such innovations could significantly improve livelihoods across all seven cocoa-growing regions. Dr. Abbey also underscored the importance of maintaining Ghana’s reputation for premium cocoa quality, cautioning that, any value addition process must not compromise bean standards.

“Ghana’s cocoa quality gives us a competitive advantage on the international market. Therefore, all processes must be carefully managed to preserve this standard,” he added.

Addressing these concerns, the Chief Executive Officer of KOA Impact, Mr. Anian Schreiber, assured that the extraction of cocoa sweating does not in any way affect the quality of cocoa beans. He explained that maintaining high-quality output largely depends on farmers, which is why the company places strong emphasis on farmer education.

“We train farmers on good agronomic practices, proper fermentation techniques, and sustainable methods to ensure that bean quality is consistently maintained,” he said.

Mr. Schreiber further revealed plans to expand operations into additional cocoa-growing regions, positioning cocoa juice extraction as a key avenue for value addition. He also highlighted the company’s commitment to promoting organic cocoa cultivation and dynamic agroforestry systems to ensure environmental sustainability and long-term benefits for farmers.

The visit underscores growing partnerships aimed at unlocking the full value chain of cocoa while positioning Ghana as a leader in innovative and sustainable cocoa production. The delegation also toured the KOA Impact processing facility as part of the visit.