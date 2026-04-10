Chris Brown and Usher Announce Joint R&B Stadium Tour

Chris Brown and Usher have announced plans for a joint stadium tour, sending fans into a frenzy across social media on Friday with a slick cinematic teaser that confirmed one of the most anticipated collaborations in contemporary R&B.

Brown announced the tour on Instagram, writing: “ITS TIME! #R&BTOUR #Raymond&Brown. GONNA BE THE BIGGEST OF ALL TIME!!” The tour, officially titled the Raymond & Brown Tour, takes its name from Usher’s given surname, Raymond, and Brown’s surname, with the combined initials forming a nod to the genre both artists have long dominated.

Although no dates or cities have been confirmed, fans should expect the tour to take place later in 2026. The announcement teaser, posted to Instagram, showed both artists preparing in separate locations, with Usher in a suit and Brown in a moto look, before they put on helmets, mounted motorbikes, and eventually walked onstage together to loud applause.

The pairing carries real commercial weight. Both artists are among R&B’s biggest-ever stars, and Usher and Brown have previously shut down rumours of any rivalry between them, with their mutual respect now clearly translating into a major joint venture.

The tour announcement arrived alongside further news from Brown’s camp. Brown confirmed his 12th studio album, titled BROWN, is set to debut on May 22, 2026, via RCA Records, marking a significant milestone in his two-decade career. To coincide with the announcement, Brown released a new single, “Obvious,” across all major streaming platforms.

The two artists have previously collaborated on the tracks “New Flames” and “Party,” and Usher appeared on a remix to Brown’s “It Depends.” Usher also joined Brown as a surprise guest during his Breezy Bowl concert in Atlanta.

Full tour dates, venues, and ticket information are yet to be announced.