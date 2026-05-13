Chinese Mining Company Longshine Cited In Dirty Labour Exploitations, Immigration Breaches

Following deeper investigations into the lawful ejection of the Chinese mining company Longshine from Swed Mining’s concessions at Prestea Bondaye in the Western Region of Ghana, disturbing revelations have emerged pointing to what appears to be a massive scandal.

This involves alleged labour exploitation, possible human rights abuses, immigration violations, and blatant disregard for the laws of Ghana.

Evidence and testimonies gathered so far paint a deeply troubling picture of conditions under which workers were allegedly forced to operate, raising serious concerns about activities that may have been taking place at the mining site for a prolonged period without scrutiny from the relevant authorities.

Workers at the site were allegedly subjected to slave-like conditions, reportedly earning as little as GHS 1,000 a month while working continuously without off days under dangerous and unhealthy conditions.

Even more disturbing are claims that workers who became sick from the harsh environment allegedly had deductions made from their already miserable salaries instead of receiving medical care or protection.

The conditions under which workers were allegedly made to operate are said to have exposed them to severe health risks and environmental hazards, raising serious concerns about the treatment of Ghanaian workers and the enforcement of labour laws within the mining sector.

Equally alarming are revelations that many of the Chinese nationals working at the site were allegedly operating with tourist visas, several of which had reportedly expired. Evidence available reportedly includes copies of passports, visa records, and salary payment documents.

Most shocking is the allegation that the plant manager himself was actively overseeing operations while allegedly holding an expired tourist visa.

If confirmed, these revelations would represent a serious violation of Ghana’s immigration and labour laws and raise troubling questions about how such activities were allowed to continue unchecked.

These findings now demand immediate investigation by the Ghana Immigration Service, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, National Security, the Ghana Police Service, and all relevant state institutions.

This matter has now become a major public interest and national concern, and the Ghanaian public deserves full transparency and accountability regarding the operations that allegedly took place at the Longshine site.

CamScanner 5-12-26 08.53