Chiefs, Elders Reject Armah Kwafo’s Claim Over Tebibian Lands

Chiefs and elders of Tebibian in the Ga South Municipality have publicly dismissed claims of ownership over portions of the Tebibian lands by Nii Armah Kwafo, chief of Armaahman, describing the claims as false, unauthorized and capable of triggering conflict in the area.

At a press briefing, the Chief of Tebibian, Nii Ayitey Ansah II, stated that the Numo Ayitey Ansah Aryee Family remains the sole allodial owner of the Tebibian lands and possesses all valid customary and legal documents backing their ownership.

According to the chiefs, attempts by Armah Kwafo and his associates to present themselves as owners of the lands through signboards and public representations are misleading and unlawful.

“We wish to state categorically that Armah Kwafo and his family do not own any land within the jurisdiction of Tebibian,” Nii Ayitey Ansah II declared.

The family further claimed that the ownership of the lands has been duly registered with the Lands Commission since 2017 under Certificate Number GA41574, insisting that the title remains exclusively vested in the Numo Ayitey Ansah Aryee Family.

The statement also alleged that the Weija Police Division and other state institutions had previously cautioned against the use of land guards and unlawful claims over the disputed lands.

According to the elders, any person or developer who deals with Armah Kwafo or his agents regarding the Tebibian lands does so at their own risk because such transactions would not be recognized by the family.

They warned that all unauthorized signboards, billboards and notices mounted within the area claiming ownership by Armah Kwafo must be removed immediately or face legal action.

The chiefs expressed concern that the continued actions and claims by Armah Kwafo could lead to tension and possible conflict in the area if authorities fail to intervene swiftly.

They therefore appealed to Inspector General of Police Christian Yohuno and President John Dramani Mahama to step in and ensure peace and order prevail in the community.

“No one can fraudulently claim lands that do not belong to him. We will use every lawful means to protect our ancestral lands,” the statement stressed.

The chiefs maintained that the Numo Ayitey Ansah Aryee Family has exercised uninterrupted ownership and authority over the Tebibian lands for centuries and vowed to resist any attempt to dispossess them.