Chief Justice Tells Businesses: Courts Are Now Your Partners

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie used his address at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum to make a direct case for the judiciary’s role in economic growth, telling participants that a trustworthy legal system is as essential to business success as capital or innovation.

Speaking on the second day of the forum on Saturday, April 4, the Chief Justice said no business can thrive without confidence in the legal system to enforce contracts, protect property, and resolve disputes fairly.

He anchored his remarks on three conditions that he described as the bedrock of investor and entrepreneur confidence: that contracts will be honoured, that property rights will be protected, and that disputes will be settled predictably and without undue delay. These, he said, are not legal abstractions but the working expectations of every business owner, regardless of size.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the judiciary is repositioning itself to play a more active role in Ghana’s economic development by supporting a business-friendly environment grounded in the rule of law. “When I assumed office, I made a conscious decision that the judiciary should no longer be a distant institution sitting in the background of our national life,” he said.

Central to his address was a frank acknowledgment that delays in the justice system carry direct economic consequences. “We recognise that when justice is delayed, it’s not just a legal problem; it becomes an economic cost. When enforcement is uncertain, it does not merely frustrate parties; it discourages investment and holds back growth,” he said.

To address these challenges, the Chief Justice outlined a package of reforms already underway. Dual court sessions, with morning and afternoon sittings, have been introduced to accelerate case resolution. Specialised courts dedicated to commercial disputes, financial matters, and cybercrime have been established to build expertise and consistency. An electronic justice system is being rolled out to enable digital service of documents, reduce procedural bottlenecks, and lower the cost of litigation. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms are also being strengthened for commercial cases that do not require full court proceedings.

Taken together, he said these reforms are designed to produce a justice system that is faster, more accessible, and more predictable, qualities he linked directly to reducing the cost of doing business in Ghana.

The 2026 Kwahu Business Forum, held under the theme “The Future of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector,” drew more than 1,000 participants, including policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs, to the Kwahu Convention Centre in Mpraeso, Eastern Region. Now in its third edition, it has grown into one of Ghana’s most significant annual economic gatherings.