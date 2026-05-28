Chelsea Set £120m Price Tag for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have set a £120 million asking price for midfielder Enzo Fernandez should he push for a summer exit to Real Madrid, a fee that would rank as the third-largest transfer ever conducted by an English club and a significant escalation from the valuations circulating in the market.

The figure, reported to have drawn scorn from Chelsea insiders toward the £70 million assessments that have appeared in foreign media, would place the Argentine’s sale behind only Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million move from Liverpool to Barcelona and Aleksandar Isak’s £125 million transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool in the history of English football exits.

Chelsea signed Fernandez from Benfica for a then-British record £106.8 million in January 2023. He has been used across multiple roles under successive Chelsea coaches, including as a central midfielder, as a number 10 and occasionally wide on the left.

The situation has been shaped by a difficult season for Chelsea, who failed to qualify for European football for the coming campaign. That outcome has tested Fernandez’s commitment despite the club maintaining under current head coach Xabi Alonso that the Argentine remains part of their plans. Fernandez has reportedly indicated interest in leaving, and Real Madrid’s pursuit is understood to be serious.

His own public comments have added fuel to the speculation. Speaking in March, Fernandez said he found Madrid an appealing destination and that the city reminded him of Buenos Aires. “I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires,” he said. “I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish.”

Chelsea’s decision to put a £120 million price on a player they insist they want to keep reflects their approach to long-term contracts as leverage. Fernandez is tied to the club until 2032, giving the Blues considerable negotiating power. Any club wishing to prise him away this summer will face both the £120 million fee and competition from Chelsea’s insistence that he is part of their rebuild.