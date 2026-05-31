Chelle Apologises Again Over Nigeria’s World Cup Failure

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle again apologised to Nigerians on Saturday for missing the 2026 World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after lifting the Unity Cup.

The Franco Malian tactician offered the apology at The Valley in London, moments after Nigeria thrashed Jamaica 3-0 to retain the invitational title on May 30. Alhassan Yusuf and Terem Moffi were on the scoresheet as the Super Eagles dominated the Reggae Boyz from the opening minutes.

“Sorry we didn’t win the AFCON. I tried to do my job,” Chelle told reporters, before thanking the country for its support and pledging to keep giving everything to the national team.

Chelle took charge midway through the World Cup qualifying campaign but could not deliver automatic qualification, as Bafana Bafana of South Africa claimed the group’s ticket. Nigeria then advanced to the African playoff final, only to fall 4-3 on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo, ending their hopes of reaching next month’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The disappointment followed an earlier setback at AFCON 2025 in Morocco, where the three time champions reached the semi-finals before bowing out and eventually finishing third in the competition.

Attention now turns to the qualifiers for the 2027 AFCON, which run from September to November 2026. Nigeria sit in Group L alongside tournament co-hosts Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar, a campaign Chelle has described as his immediate priority before any renewed World Cup push.