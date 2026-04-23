Capitec Eyes International Growth After Record 23% Profit Rise

South Africa’s largest retail bank by customer numbers, Capitec Bank, has confirmed it is actively exploring international expansion, following a strong set of annual results that delivered a 23 percent rise in headline earnings for the year ended February 2026.

The Stellenbosch-based group’s headline earnings rose to R16.8 billion, up from R13.7 billion a year earlier, with operating profit before tax growing 25 percent to R22.18 billion. The bank, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), also surpassed 26 million active clients for the first time, cementing its status as South Africa’s dominant mass-market lender.

On international ambitions, Capitec stated in its results commentary that initiatives are being designed to pursue longer-term opportunities, “including international expansion and acquisitions, ensuring Capitec remains resilient and adaptable as the business evolves over time.”

CEO Graham Lee, who took the helm in July 2025 after more than two decades at the bank, has already established a dedicated team to assess potential markets and shape the group’s global strategy. Executives have been careful to stress that no concrete rollout plans have been finalised, signaling a methodical and selective approach to entry rather than rapid deployment.

Capitec already handles remittances to 26 countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Lesotho and Botswana, with the largest volumes flowing to Southern Africa and significant activity in East Africa as well. That existing cross-border footprint gives the bank both data and relationships to inform its expansion calculus.

Return on equity reached 31 percent, loan disbursements increased 34 percent to R98.3 billion, and digital adoption approached 90 percent of its active client base. The bank also reported that artificial intelligence (AI) fraud models prevented approximately R673 million in potential client losses during the period, with close to 5,000 employees holding active AI licences.

The bank acknowledged that the global outlook has become more uncertain. Capitec noted that the conflict in the Middle East has constrained global oil supply, warning that sustained elevated oil prices combined with rand depreciation could result in higher inflation and continued pressure on South African consumers and businesses.

Capitec’s international ambitions are not without precedent. The group’s stake in AvaFin, a European online consumer credit business that became a full subsidiary in May 2024, has already given the bank operational experience in managing foreign markets and regulatory environments outside South Africa.

CEO Lee has previously identified Ethiopia as a market of interest as the bank maps a longer-term regional strategy. The broader rest of Africa remains the most natural starting point given geographic proximity and economic ties, though established regional players and global banking groups present meaningful competition.

Capitec’s domestic growth model, built around simplicity, low fees and digital accessibility, has proven highly replicable across income groups within South Africa. Whether that model can be adapted with the same efficiency in unfamiliar regulatory and consumer environments will be the defining test of its international ambitions.