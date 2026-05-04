Botswana Unveils 186-Project Plan to Double Economy by 2036

Botswana has presented the full architecture of its national economic overhaul, a programme built around 186 investment-ready projects requiring BWP 514 billion in private capital over eleven years, with the explicit goal of nearly doubling the size of the economy and achieving high-income country status by 2036.

The Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP) was laid out in detail at the African Markets Conference 2026, where government officials outlined both the scale of the ambition and the structural reasoning behind it. The starting point is a frank diagnosis: Botswana’s economy has remained overwhelmingly dependent on diamond revenues since the 1970s, a model that delivered steady growth but left the country exposed whenever global demand for rough diamonds contracted.

That vulnerability crystallised in 2024 when De Beers, the dominant producer, faced a sharp slump in the global rough diamond market, putting fiscal pressure on a country that had long relied on mineral receipts to fund public services. Unemployment data underscore the urgency, with district-level figures from Statistics Botswana showing joblessness ranging from 21 percent in Ghanzi to 32 percent in the Central District as of the first quarter of 2024.

To break from that trajectory, the BETP sets a growth target of 6.1 percent annual gross national income (GNI) per capita for eleven consecutive years, rising from US$7,750 today to the World Bank’s projected high-income threshold of US$15,730 by 2036. Botswana’s Ministry of Finance acknowledges this will require what it describes as “business unusual.”

What the Programme Contains

The 186 projects were drawn from 6,925 public submissions received in August 2025, filtered through a two-stage process involving public and private sector stakeholders before being prioritised on the basis of gross domestic product (GDP) contribution, job creation, investment value, inclusivity, and sustainability. They span nine sectors: agriculture, energy and mining, education, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, financial services and digitalisation, and social protection. The employment target across the full portfolio is 512,000 jobs.

Energy carries the most ambitious targets. Botswana’s current installed generation capacity stands at 965 megawatts, nearly all coal-fired. The BETP aims to expand that to more than 10,000 megawatts by 2036, with renewables rising from 11 percent to 50 percent of the energy mix by 2030. Projects in the pipeline include a proposed 2,000-megawatt solar farm with 1,000-megawatt battery storage, and a 1,000-megawatt facility designated for power export.

In mining, the emphasis shifts from extraction volume to value retention. Non-diamond products currently account for 22 percent of mineral exports, with a target of 50 percent by 2036. The proportion of extracted minerals retained for local beneficiation is to double from 15 percent to 30 percent by 2030, with copper refinery projects, battery-grade manganese and iron ore beneficiation among the headline initiatives.

On infrastructure, the flagship project is a 430-kilometre rail link from Mosetse to Kazungula Bridge connecting with Zambia’s Livingstone, combined with a 113-kilometre link from Mmamabula to Lephalale in South Africa, creating a continuous freight corridor from South Africa through Botswana to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The combined rail projects are projected to require BWP 26,746 million in private funding between 2027 and 2030.

The Financing Challenge

The programme’s reliance on private capital reflects both fiscal constraints and a deliberate design choice: the government is positioning the BETP as a deal-flow vehicle rather than a state-led spending initiative. Roadshows have been conducted at the African Financial Services Investment Conference in London, a non-deal roadshow hosted by the Botswana Stock Exchange, and a domestic briefing at which all 186 projects were presented. The BETP website has attracted engagement from more than 20 international financiers, including institutions from Europe, the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan.

The structural challenge, however, is significant. Domestic credit to the private sector in Botswana stood at 30.1 percent of GDP in 2023, well below Namibia at 61 percent, South Africa at 91 percent, and the upper-middle-income country average of 145.3 percent. Many of the 186 projects remain at conceptual or early planning stage, and the programme’s own documentation acknowledges that without deeper domestic capital markets, the financing model depends heavily on sustained international investor interest.

Alongside the project pipeline, the BETP has identified 32 legislative and regulatory reforms required across sectors, ranging from a new Energy Act to create a renewable energy market framework to warehouse receipts legislation for agriculture, a national reinsurance framework, and structured work permit categories for skills-based employment. The scale of that legislative agenda signals how substantially the existing regulatory environment currently constrains private investment.