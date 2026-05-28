Bloomberg Names Ghana Among Africa’s Top 25 Startups

Bloomberg News has released the second edition of its Africa Startups to Watch List, featuring 25 companies from 13 countries including Ghana, with the publication noting a significant shift in how African innovation is being financed — nearly half of the funding raised by this year’s featured companies came from African investors rather than foreign sources.

Ghana appears alongside companies from Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Somalia and Tanzania. The sectors represented on the list span healthcare, fintech, security, climate resilience, waste management, transport and technology, reflecting the breadth of innovation across the continent.

Bloomberg framed this year’s selection around a single organising idea: urgency. Most of the featured companies are building solutions in environments where existing infrastructure or public systems have failed to deliver, a framing that places the startups in the broader context of structural gaps rather than incremental market improvements.

The list was compiled by Bloomberg News editors working alongside Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, who assessed companies across several criteria including the scope and significance of the problem being tackled, the creativity of the solution and demonstrated traction with both investors and customers. All selected companies are privately held.

The rise in African investor participation is the most structurally significant finding embedded in the list. For years, African startup ecosystems have depended heavily on foreign venture capital, often concentrated in a narrow set of markets. A shift toward nearly equal domestic and foreign funding participation would mark a maturing of the continent’s own capital markets and represent a more resilient base for scaling companies.

Jennifer Zabasajja, Bloomberg Television’s Chief Africa Correspondent and Anchor, highlighted the dual significance of the list: the variety of solutions being built and the growing role of African-sourced capital in backing them.

The full list is available at bloomberg.com/features/2026-africa-startups.