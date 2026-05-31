Black Stars World Cup Budget Yet To Be Released

Ghana’s GH¢150 million budget for the Black Stars’ World Cup campaign is yet to be released by the Finance Ministry, the sports minister has said, days before the tournament.

Speaking on Hot Issues on Sunday, May 31, Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams said the allocation was still moving through government processes. “We are waiting on the Ministry of Finance to release the GH¢150 million,” he said, even as the team entered the final phase of its preparations.

Adams disclosed that each player heading to North America would receive an appearance fee of 100,000 dollars, one of the clearest official figures yet on the financial package. He added that the squad would be trimmed from 28 to 26 before departure, with the cut most likely coming from the goalkeeping unit, and confirmed the final list would be submitted by the June 1 deadline.

The 28-man group, named by head coach Carlos Queiroz, is in camp at Dragon Park in Cardiff ahead of a warm-up friendly against Wales on June 2. Ghana open their Group L campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17, before facing England in Boston on June 23 and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

The minister expressed regret over the absence of injured midfielder Mohammed Kudus, ruled out by a quadriceps problem, with Antoine Semenyo now expected to lead the attack. He also said he had no explanation for the omission of former captain Andre Ayew, adding that he had not yet discussed it with Queiroz and had seen no evidence the Ghana Football Association (GFA) influenced selection.

Despite the budget uncertainty, Adams struck a confident tone, insisting Ghana were travelling to compete rather than merely participate as the Black Stars chase a first knockout appearance since their 2010 quarter-final run.