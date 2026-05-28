Black Stars Shirt Costs Ghanaian Fans Over 30% Monthly Wage

Ghanaian football fans face one of the steepest kit affordability burdens among all 48 nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the official Black Stars replica shirt consuming more than 30% of an average formal-sector monthly wage, according to the World Cup Shirt Index 2026 compiled by Gambling.com.

The index compares official retail prices for every home kit at the tournament against average monthly wages across all 48 qualified nations, drawing on World Bank formal-sector wage data from 2024 and prices pulled directly from manufacturer storefronts in May 2026.

Ghana’s kit is manufactured by Puma, which officially unveiled the Black Stars strip in New York City in March 2026. The home shirt features a white base accented by bold geometric patterns in red, yellow and green, with a Kwaku Ananse-inspired cobweb design at the centre. Puma replicas are priced from £76.99 and have risen by 25% since Qatar 2022.

That shelf price, roughly similar to shirts across the tournament, lands very differently depending on where a fan’s wages come from. Ghana sits above 30% of a monthly wage, grouping the Black Stars among the seven African nations that occupy the bottom ten of the affordability index. Senegal and Ivory Coast sit at similar levels, with Ivory Coast at around 30%. Egypt, whose position has been further worsened by recent currency devaluation, reaches approximately 50%.

The most extreme case in the index is the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), where the Umbro-supplied home shirt costs the equivalent of roughly 130% of a formal-sector monthly wage. A fan in DR Congo works around 29 days to afford the replica. A fan in Switzerland, at the other end of the index, works two hours and 20 minutes for the same result. The gap between those two nations stretches to more than 90 times in real-world cost, despite broadly comparable retail prices.

Thirteen manufacturers supply the 48 qualified nations. Three brands account for the majority of the field: Adidas supplies 14 nations, Nike supplies 12 including England, France, Brazil and the United States, and Puma supplies 11, including Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Egypt. Nike replicas retail at £89.99, Adidas at £84.99, and Puma from £76.99. Across Nike’s roster, pricing has risen by an average of 16.7% compared to Qatar 2022. Smaller manufacturers including Saeta (Haiti), 7Saber (Uzbekistan) and Tempo (Cape Verde) sell replicas at less than half the Nike price.

The published figures for Ghana and other lower-income nations carry a significant caveat. The index uses formal-sector wage averages that exclude the informal workforce, which represents the majority of earners in several of the economies included. The real share of monthly income required to buy the Black Stars shirt is therefore higher than the index figure for most Ghanaian fans.

Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup by finishing first in CAF qualifying Group I, collecting 25 points across 10 games. The Black Stars take on England, Croatia and Panama in Group L, with matches played across the United States.

Source: World Cup Shirt Index 2026, Gambling.com.