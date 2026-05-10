Black Princesses Qualify for Poland World Cup

Ghana’s Black Princesses secured their place at the FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) U-20 Women’s World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Uganda in Kampala on Saturday, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

Uganda struck early in the sixth minute through Sylvia Kabene, levelling the aggregate score and putting Ghana under immediate pressure at the FUFA (Federation of Uganda Football Associations) Stadium. The situation grew more difficult when Margaret Yeboah was sent off in the 68th minute, leaving the Princesses to battle on with ten players for the remainder of the contest.

Ghana’s coaching staff responded with fresh legs from the bench. With 12 minutes remaining, Linda Owusu Ansah settled the tie by firing home directly from a corner kick, restoring Ghana’s aggregate advantage and breaking Ugandan hearts inside a packed home ground.

Despite late pressure from Uganda’s Queen Cranes, Ghana held firm to confirm their passage to the global showpiece in Poland.

The result caps a campaign in which the Princesses twice came from behind across both legs, displaying the kind of character that defines tournament football. Ghana is now aiming for an eighth consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament.

Four African teams in total will qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, with Tanzania also still in contention from the CECAFA zone.