Bella Shmurda Says Music Is Warfare, Not Just Entertainment

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Bella Shmurda has pushed back sharply against the idea that music exists purely for entertainment, arguing in a new documentary that its power carries real responsibility and genuine consequence for society.

Speaking in the “For Bunmi” documentary, the singer whose given name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed described music in terms far removed from commercial output. He called it a form of warfare, a tool for progress, an instrument of goodwill, and a means of keeping people mentally grounded, especially through periods of personal difficulty and collective hardship.

“Music is warfare. Music is a tool for the society,” he said, explaining that it helps people navigate grief, restore emotional balance, and feel connected to something larger than their circumstances.

The 30-year-old, who rose to mainstream attention with his breakout single Vision 2020 before cementing his reputation with Cash App, framed music as something weighted with social meaning rather than simply a soundtrack to leisure. He argued that its capacity to lift spirits, comfort those in pain, and motivate people in their lowest moments gives it a significance the entertainment label alone cannot capture.

Bella Shmurda also opened up about how fatherhood has shifted both his outlook and his creative direction. He described becoming a father as a defining experience, one that has made him considerably more deliberate about the content and tone of the music he puts out. He said he is now deeply conscious of the messages embedded in his work, driven by the wish that his children will grow up feeling proud of what he built rather than puzzled by it.

The personal reflection points to a broader evolution in his artistry, one shaped not by industry trends but by the private stakes that come with parenthood. For an artist who built his name on raw street-pop energy and unfiltered storytelling, the shift toward intentionality and legacy suggests a more considered chapter ahead.