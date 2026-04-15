Bayport Savings Gets Second Filing Deadline Extension

Bayport Savings and Loans PLC has secured a second regulatory extension for the publication of its 2025 full-year audited financial statements, pushing the deadline to 30 April 2026.

The Accra-based lender disclosed the development in a notice dated Wednesday, April 15, 2026, signed by Chief Finance Officer Ebenezer Anderson. The company said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted the further extension, without stating any reason for the additional delay.

The development is a follow-up to an earlier extension NewsGhana reported in March 2026, when the SEC had already pushed the original filing deadline to 15 April 2026. That deadline has now been missed, and the new approved date gives the company a further two weeks to submit and file the accounts covering the year ended 31 December 2025.

Bayport Savings and Loans PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and is bound by disclosure rules enforced by both the SEC and the GSE. The absence of a stated reason in the filing means investors have no official explanation for the successive delays, which is likely to attract scrutiny given the company’s active bond programme on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM).

The lender reported a strong first half of 2025, posting a 75.4 percent year-on-year jump in profits to GH¢26.5 million and growing customer deposits by 182 percent to GH¢471.6 million. How those gains translated into the full-year position remains unknown pending the overdue financial statements.

Directors listed on the company’s filings include Francis Esem Wood as Chairman, alongside Nothando Ndebele, Bryan Arlow, Amina A. Kaguah, and Managing Director Akwasi Aboagye.