Bank of Africa Group CEO Concludes High-Level Ghana Visit

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Africa, Amine Bouabid, has wrapped up a two-day working visit to Ghana during which he held strategic engagements with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) governor, prominent business figures, and key clients, underscoring the Group’s long-term commitment to the Ghanaian market.

Bouabid, accompanied by Group Deputy Managing Director Othmane Alaoui, led a series of high-level meetings focused on regulatory alignment, SME financing, and corporate client strategy. The visit coincided with a period of active reform within Ghana’s banking and financial sector.

A central engagement of the visit was a courtesy call on BoG Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama and his team, including Dr Ismail Adams, Head of Banking Supervision. Discussions covered regulatory developments, the Group’s strategic vision for Bank of Africa Ghana, and its continued commitment to supporting the stability and growth of the banking sector.

Bouabid also met with veteran Ghanaian business leader and member of the Presidential Committee on the Economy, Sir Sam Jonah, who provided perspectives on the country’s macroeconomic outlook.

During meetings with existing and prospective clients, Bouabid reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to tailored financial solutions for large corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and wealth management clients. The business delegation was led by Bank of Africa Ghana Managing Director Abderrahmane Belbachir, and included Regional Director for East Africa and Ghana Kobby Andah, Executive Director for Business Development William Boateng, and Divisional Head for Business Development Theodora Egyirba Korsah.

Speaking at a cocktail reception held in his honour, Bouabid placed SME support at the centre of the Group’s Ghana strategy. “SMEs represent the future of the country and are key to addressing unemployment challenges. Bank of Africa will continue to support SMEs in scaling up their businesses, contributing to local production and reducing reliance on imports of essential goods,” he said.

Belbachir reinforced the local commitment, saying the Ghana subsidiary would diversify its investment portfolio while expanding support for businesses across key sectors of the economy. “Our focus is to build long-term partnerships with our clients and provide tailored solutions that respond to their evolving needs,” he said.

Bank of Africa Group is present in 19 countries, including eight in West Africa where Ghana is among its markets, with its majority shareholder being Bank of Africa BMCE, the third largest bank in Morocco. Bank of Africa Ghana currently operates a branch network of 23 locations across six regions, with additional business centres in Accra and Tema.