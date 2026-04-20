Architects Call on Government to Empower MMDAs Over Building Safety

The Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA) has called on government to strengthen the oversight powers of local assemblies over construction sites, warning that weak enforcement of building codes remains a significant risk to structural safety across the country.

Architect Kofi Owusu, President of the GIA Northern Chapter, made the call during a facility tour of DBS Industries Limited’s manufacturing plant at Kotwi-Nkoransa in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, where he led a delegation of over 70 architects to inspect the company’s production lines and quality assurance processes.

He urged government to review local government laws to make Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) more proactive in monitoring construction projects and enforcing compliance with approved building standards.

“Our proposal to the President is to empower MMDAs to monitor construction projects effectively, enforcing building codes and standards,” he said, adding that strict supervision would reduce future disaster risks and promote more sustainable building practices nationwide.

Owusu also called for a policy push toward local sourcing, arguing that supporting domestic manufacturers was essential for raising construction quality. “We want the government to push for local sourcing from local companies so that we have the best environment for our nation,” he said.

The delegation praised DBS Industries for its consistency in manufacturing durable, locally relevant building materials, with Owusu describing the company as a one-stop shop for construction solutions and a model for what domestic industry could achieve.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Kumasi, DBS Industries specialises in roofing sheets, steel trusses and other structural components, operating branches in Accra, Takoradi, Tamale, Sunyani and other cities. The company employs over 2,000 people and produces Aluzinc roofing sheets alongside long-span and self-lock designs tailored to residential, commercial and industrial projects.

The GIA’s concerns over building safety enforcement come amid growing public attention on construction standards in Ghana, following incidents of structural failure in several urban centres.