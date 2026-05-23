Apostle Amoako Attah Warns Against “Bad Debt,” Urges Strict Discipline in Borrowing

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has issued a strong warning to believers about the dangers of careless borrowing, urging Christians to approach loans with discipline, clarity of purpose and financial wisdom.

Preaching on what he described as “The Mystery of Borrowing,” the cleric cautioned that debt should never be taken casually or without a clear plan for repayment and productive use.

He stressed that individuals must avoid what he termed “bad debt,” arguing that borrowing without a defined investment purpose often leads to financial hardship.

“Don’t incur bad debt on yourself. Invest wisely and do the right thing,” he told his congregation, adding that anyone seeking a loan must first clearly understand what the money will be used for and how it will generate returns.

According to him, borrowed funds should always be treated with strict responsibility, since such money is not the borrower’s own and must therefore be handled with discipline.

“Since it is not your money, you must invest it wisely. You cannot misuse it,” he cautioned.

The preacher further drew a biblical illustration, referencing the story of Obadiah in Scripture, who he said used borrowed resources to support hidden prophets during a time of persecution under Jezebel.

He used the example to emphasise, however, that even well-intentioned borrowing must still be guided by wisdom and accountability, warning that lack of planning can turn assistance into long-term financial burden.

Apostle Amoako Attah also advised against using loans for impulsive spending or non-productive purposes, including donations made without financial capacity.

He argued that loans should only be taken when there is a clear income-generating plan to support repayment, particularly in formal financial institutions such as banks.

“If you don’t know what to use the money for, don’t rush to the bank for loans,” he warned, urging Christians to exercise restraint and financial foresight.

The sermon has since sparked conversations around debt management, financial discipline and the growing pressure of personal loans in modern society, especially among young professionals and small business owners.