Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu Crowned  2025 Most Influential Young Entrepreneur

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, has been named the Most Influential Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards 2025, held under the theme Entrepreneurship as a Catalyst for Ghana’s Economic Transformation.

The prestigious ceremony took place at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, gathering top business leaders, entrepreneurs, and key industry players to celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in Ghana’s private sector.

Although Ambassador Amadu was not present at the event, the award was received on his behalf by Mr. Dickson Boadi, Head of Media and Publicity at the Afro-Arab Group.

In a message shared after the ceremony, Ambassador Amadu expressed his sincere appreciation to the organizers for the honour. He dedicated the recognition to young people in Zongo communities and inner-city areas across Ghana, highlighting their resilience and untapped potential to drive meaningful change.

“This recognition is not just for me, but for every young person striving to create a better future despite the challenges,” he stated.

This recognition comes alongside his distinction as the Most Influential Young Entrepreneur of the Decade in 2025, further reinforcing his position as a leading voice in youth-driven enterprise and economic development.

Ambassador Amadu has earned widespread recognition for his commitment to youth empowerment and economic inclusion. Through the Afro-Arab Group, he has spearheaded initiatives aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for young people, particularly in underserved communities.

His work aligns with Ghana’s broader Green Transition agenda, promoting environmentally responsible development. A key initiative under his leadership is the introduction of electric vehicles through a work-and-pay model, designed to provide employment opportunities for youth while advancing clean energy adoption.

Industry observers note that this recognition underscores his growing influence not only in business but also in social impact and innovation.

As Ghana continues to prioritize entrepreneurship as a key driver of economic growth, Ambassador Amadu’s achievements stand as a strong example of how visionary leadership and strategic investment in youth can contribute to national transformation.