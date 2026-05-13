Agromonti Champions Safe Agrochemical Use at National Exhibition as Part of CSR Commitment

Agromonti Company Ltd has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable agriculture and farmer welfare through a major Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at the recently concluded Agrochemical and Crop Protection Exhibition and Awards in Techiman, Bono East Region.

As the main sponsor of the event, Agromonti partnered with the Agrihouse Foundation to promote the safe and responsible use of agrochemicals across Ghana, while educating farmers and stakeholders on best practices in crop protection.

Delivering a keynote address on the Safe Use of Agrochemicals, Mr. Dominic Donkoh, Managing Partner and Technical Director of Agromonti Company Ltd, stressed the urgent need for farmers, agrochemical dealers, and industry players to prioritize safety in chemical handling and application.

He identified two key areas of concern: the regular use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and strict compliance with recommended chemical dosages.

“Agrochemicals are tools, not shortcuts. When misused, they become a liability,” Mr. Donkoh stated. “Every bottle has a label for a reason. Ignoring dosage rates and PPE is not bravery — it is risking lives, damaging the environment, and threatening market access.”

Mr. Donkoh further noted that many cases of chemical poisoning, environmental pollution, and export crop rejection are linked to the misuse of crop protection products, including overdosing and spraying without protective gear.

Key CSR Messages from Agromonti

* Farmer Safety First: Gloves, masks, coveralls, goggles, and boots should always be worn during mixing and spraying.

* Responsible Application: Recommended dosages are scientifically tested and must be followed to avoid crop damage and residue issues.

* Farmer Education: Agrochemical distributors were encouraged to provide training and guidance to farmers at the point of sale.

* Protecting Ghana’s Export Reputation: With stricter residue regulations in the EU and Middle East markets, responsible chemical use is essential to safeguarding Ghana’s agricultural exports.

* Environmental Stewardship: Proper handling and disposal of agrochemical containers help reduce pollution and protect surrounding communities.

As part of the awareness campaign, Agromonti conducted a live demonstration on the correct use of PPE and the proper calibration of knapsack sprayers, attracting strong participation from smallholder farmers and agro-dealers.

The exhibition brought together leading manufacturers, importers, regulators, and farmers to promote innovation, knowledge sharing, and excellence in crop protection.

Agromonti, one of Ghana’s trusted importers and distributors of EPA-registered agrochemical products, also showcased safe-use educational materials and practical farming solutions during the event.

“Safe use is not an option. It is the only way to farm profitably, sustainably, and responsibly in 2026 and beyond,” Mr. Donkoh concluded.

About Agromonti Company Ltd

Headquartered in Accra and operating across eight regions of Ghana, Agromonti Company Ltd supplies EPA-registered agrochemicals, seeds, and crop protection solutions. The company remains committed to improving farmer livelihoods through training, responsible product stewardship, and sustainable agricultural development as part of its corporate social responsibility agenda.