Agribusiness Chamber Urges Import Curbs to Unlock 24-Hour Economy Jobs

The Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana has called on government to impose targeted restrictions on selected agricultural imports, particularly tomatoes, warning that the country’s rising food import bill is actively exporting jobs and undermining the foundation of the 24-hour economy agenda.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Mr Anthony Kofituo Morrison, said Ghana’s dependence on imported food products continues to drain foreign exchange, suppress private sector investment, and eliminate employment across the entire agricultural value chain. He argued that the 24-hour economy initiative cannot deliver its promise of round-the-clock productivity if local producers remain unable to compete with the volume and pricing of imported goods.

Morrison laid out the scale of the problem in stark terms, revealing that Ghana spends approximately $600 million annually on fresh tomato imports alone, while processed tomato imports add a further $800 million to the bill each year. He said an estimated $561 million in potential job opportunities is effectively lost every year through tomato imports, representing foregone income for farmers, processors, transporters, and others along the agricultural value chain.

“For the private sector to invest meaningfully in a 24-hour production model, there must be deliberate policy support. One of the key steps is to reduce or halt the importation of products that can be produced locally,” he said. “This is not just about food imports; it is about exporting jobs and limiting the growth of local enterprises that could otherwise drive industrialisation.”

Morrison stressed that the 24-hour economy initiative, while encouraging businesses to expand operations and attract investment, would remain constrained by structural bottlenecks as long as import dependency continues unchecked. He said that with the right policy backing, Ghana could significantly expand its tomato production capacity, reduce post-harvest losses, and build a competitive agro-processing industry capable of meeting domestic and export demand.

The Chamber’s Chief Executive urged government to complement any import restrictions with targeted investments in irrigation infrastructure, storage facilities, and improved access to finance, arguing that local producers need consistent support to meet demand throughout the year. He said aligning trade policy with actual production capacity would be the critical step in unlocking agriculture as a driver of jobs under the 24-hour economy framework.

Morrison also framed the broader economic argument, noting that import-driven consumption continues to exert pressure on the cedi and widen the trade deficit, making the transition to domestic production both a strategic and fiscal priority. The Chamber’s call adds momentum to ongoing policy debates on how Ghana can reduce import dependence, retain value within the economy, and build a resilient, locally driven agribusiness industry.