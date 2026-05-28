AG Takes Plantpool to Court Over US$2M DRIP Overpayment

Ghana’s Attorney General (AG) Dr. Dominic Ayine has sued Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and his firm, J.A. Plantpool Ghana Limited, over $2 million in alleged overpayments under the District Roads Improvement Programme (DRIP).

Court documents show the government and Plantpool signed a 2024 contract for road construction equipment with a stated total of $178,704,739.50. The AG argues the actual sum of individual items in the contract schedule amounts to $176,704,739.50, leaving an unexplained gap of $2 million.

The state contends the government paid the higher stated figure in full, and that Plantpool has refused to return the disputed amount despite formal demands. The AG is now seeking a court order compelling repayment.

Dr. Ayine had already telegraphed the legal move after public demands failed. “It wasn’t a clerical error,” he told JoyNews in January 2026, pointing to invoices obtained from multiple government agencies as evidence of an intentional overpayment.

Plantpool, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, rejected the allegations when they first surfaced in October 2025, describing claims of over-invoicing as factually incorrect. That denial has now placed the dispute squarely before the courts.

The suit marks the state’s sharpest legal escalation yet in the DRIP controversy, shifting the matter from press briefings to formal judicial proceedings.