African Americans in Southern States Continue Struggles to Regain Voting Rights

Alabama state emergency appeal to Supreme Court upholds the elimination of an electoral district where African Americans could maintain representation

Political Review

In an emergency appeal to the United States Supreme Court, which is dominated by Conservatives in a 6-3 majority, the elimination of an entire district where African Americans have a sizable vote has been upheld.

The redrawing of the Alabama voting districts was made possible through the recent Louisiana v. Callais case which eviscerated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

This emergency appeal was aimed at overturning a lower court ruling which concluded that the previous map approved two years ago was constitutional. Yet, in the Republican Party efforts to maintain their majority margin in the House of Representatives has compelled their officials in Southern state governments to reshape how voting districts are designed.

The withdrawal of federal support for Reconstruction in the South after the national elections of 1876, resulted in the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution being essentially nullified when a series of rulings by the Supreme Court declared that the government had no authority to enforce laws which systematically discriminated against the African American people. The disenfranchisement of African Americans was enforced through Jim Crow laws as well as vigilante organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan and the White Citizen’s Councils.

Some 61 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed by then U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, becoming one of the crown jewels of the mass Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s, a concerted effort by the administration of President Donald Trump and its supporters to foster the disenfranchisement of millions of African Americans is well underway. Many are anticipating that a number of African American Democratic House members could lose their seats during the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump’s policies which have prompted the decline in the U.S. economy resulting from the imposition of tariffs during 2025 and the unprovoked war against the Islamic Republic of Iran alongside its allies in Occupied Palestine beginning in late February of this year, has driven up prices in all major sectors. Large scale lay-offs in manufacturing and tech firms have not been addressed by the White House.

The disapproval ratings for the Trump administration are threatening the MAGA Republican base which dominates both the House and the Senate. Therefore, large scale disenfranchisement of African Americans by rendering their voting power dysfunctional is one of the options being utilized by the White House and its cohorts in Congress.

A report published by The American Prospect described the assaults on African American voting rights as the resurrection of the “Dixiecrat” South. Although the MAGA Republicans claim that their policy decisions are not based upon institutional racist sentiments, it is quite evident that they are completely indifferent to the political aspirations of African Americans and other nationally oppressed communities.

Despite the fact that the majority of African Americans still reside in the Southern states, The American Prospect says of the current situation:

“It has been just one month since the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court effectively nullified Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), making it lawful for states to draw congressional districts that systematically dilute the votes of Black and Latino Americans. Within hours, Southern states responded. Florida legislators passed a GOP gerrymander the day the decision was announced. Alabama moved to eliminate majority-minority districts even after primary-election votes had been cast, though an appellate court has temporarily blocked the state from proceeding. (UPDATE: The Supreme Court waved the gerrymandered map through last night.) In Tennessee, the district representing Memphis—majority-Black—was cracked into three, all now majority-white, all expected to turn red. By 2028, South Carolina will likely gerrymander out of existence the district that has elected the state’s only Black congressman, civil rights icon James Clyburn.” (https://prospect.org/2026/06/03/return-of-dixiecrat-south-voting-rights-act-racial-gerrymandering/)

Obviously, the political and social statuses of African Americans are imperiled. The shifting demographic character of the U.S. has undoubtedly worsened racial attitudes towards African Americans and other people of color communities.

Racial minorities are rapidly becoming a combined majority within the U.S. Since the majority of African Americans vote for Democratic candidates and the Republicans are largely a cult centered around the personality of Trump, the implications for policy remain dire for progressive forces.

The reduction of voting power among African Americans may please many whites in the U.S., however, it will harness greater mobilizations and organizational activities among the oppressed peoples particularly African Americans.

Responses to Attacks on Voting Rights

There have been mass demonstrations against the Louisiana v. Callais decision and the subsequent legislation redrawing voting maps in Southern states. Alabama was a focal point of these protest actions since the state will be impacted by the Supreme Court decision while the historical irony of redrawing maps harkens back to the Selma Campaign of the 1960s.

The events leading up to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 resulted in the deaths of several activists. Jimmie Lee Jackson of Marion, Alabama was killed by a state trooper on February 25 in the aftermath of a night march.

Later on March 9, Unitarian Universalist Minister James Reeb was beaten by a white mob in Selma after he had participated in a voting rights march led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He died two days later from his injuries. Just two days prior to his beating, hundreds of activists had been attacked on the Edmond Pettus Bridge in the initial attempt to march from Selma to Montgomery demanding universal suffrage.

Following the arrival of thousands in Montgomery on March 25, Detroit activist Viola Liuizzo was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan while transporting demonstrators in her vehicle. These deaths are some of most well known in the long saga of struggles between 1955, when the bus boycott was held in Montgomery, Alabama, through the next 10 years.

Even during the summer of 1964 when the Civil Rights Act was signed, three Civil Rights workers were murdered by the Ku Klux Klan. James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman were kidnapped and lynched in Neshoba County, Mississippi while they were participating in a voter registration campaign throughout the state.

It remains to be seen whether such sacrifices will be made in the current period. In addition to mass demonstrations, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has called for African American students to boycott mainstream state higher educational institutions’ sports programs in the Southern states where redistricting is occurring.

In a statement issued by the national NAACP, the organization is calling upon higher education students to place financial pressure on the universities and colleges by withholding their sporting talents and labor. There are tremendous profits garnered from college sports through ticket sales, advertising, and clothing.

The NAACP said on May 19 that:

“The NAACP today launched the ‘Out of Bounds’ campaign, a national call for Black athletes, families, fans, alumni, and consumers to withhold athletic and financial support from public universities in states that have moved to limit, weaken, or erase Black voting representation in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which gutted what was left of the Voting Rights Act. The NAACP identified eight priority states — Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and Georgia — and targeted flagship public athletic programs generating more than $100 million in annual revenue that continue to recruit Black athletes while their state governments dismantle the political power of Black communities.” (https://naacp.org/articles/naacp-calls-black-athletes-fans-withhold-support-public-schools-states-attacking-black)

Other targets will be considered in this regard. During late 2025, a boycott of Targets was launched after they repudiated any form of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in line with the executive orders issued by the Trump administration.

The conditions of worsening institutional racism and national oppression will foster creative methods of resistance. Moreover, the economic crisis in the U.S. and internationally will compel even more working class people to fight against the capitalist system.