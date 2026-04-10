Africa Must Coordinate or Risk Becoming an AI Rule-Taker

Africa faces a stark choice in the rapidly evolving global conversation on artificial intelligence (AI) governance: build a coordinated continental voice or become a passive adopter of standards shaped elsewhere. That is the central argument advanced by Dr Jannie Zaaiman, Secretary General of the Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa), in a policy commentary published this week.

Zaaiman describes the current global regulatory environment as a polycentric governance landscape, in which different regions are simultaneously experimenting with different combinations of law, policy, standards, and institutional design. The European Union has moved furthest with a comprehensive cross-sector legal instrument in its AI Act. The United Kingdom has taken a strategy-led approach through its AI Opportunities Action Plan. The United States has advanced a national action plan within a more fragmented federal-and-state environment. Meanwhile, the Council of Europe has opened the first legally binding international treaty on AI for signature.

Asia is also shaping the field. Singapore launched its Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI in January 2026, Japan adopted an Artificial Intelligence Basic Plan centred on trustworthy AI, and South Korea’s AI Basic Act took effect in January 2026. The picture that emerges is not a Western monologue, but a globally distributed and still-evolving policy field in which influence accrues to those who engage with coherence.

Africa’s response to date has been notable but fragmented. The African Union (AU) has adopted a Continental AI Strategy, and several countries have advanced their own national frameworks. Ghana will officially launch its National AI Strategy on April 24, 2026, following Cabinet approval of the decade-long blueprint, while South Africa has opened a draft national AI policy for public comment. But Zaaiman argues that these remain dispersed efforts rather than a coordinated continental posture.

The consequence of continued fragmentation, he warns, is not outright exclusion from global AI governance processes, but something potentially more damaging in the long run. If Africa does not organise its voice, the likely outcome is passive alignment, where standards are adopted rather than shaped, and local priorities become constrained by frameworks developed elsewhere. This would limit both policy autonomy and innovation potential.

The argument is reinforced by a broader concern in Africa’s technology policy community. At the Africa Summit at the London School of Economics last week, Nigerian cybersecurity expert Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, recognised as the first African Professor of Cybersecurity and Information Technology Management, told delegates that the continent does not suffer from a shortage of vision but from a shortage of implementation muscle, warning that without execution capacity, Africa risks becoming a spectator in a global arena where standards are set elsewhere.

Zaaiman identifies a multi-level response as necessary. At the continental level, institutions must align strategy and representation. Regionally, blocs such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) should facilitate regulatory learning and shared experimentation. At the national level, governments must match policy ambition with concrete investments in skills, infrastructure, and institutional capacity.

The credibility of this coordinated approach will be tested by whether Africa’s institutions can manage investment transparently and effectively, turning ambition into infrastructure, research, and genuine technological sovereignty, a challenge that previous continental technology initiatives have struggled to meet.

For Zaaiman, the window of opportunity remains open precisely because AI governance globally is still being written, not yet settled. Africa’s priorities, including developmental inclusion, language diversity, and deployment in the public interest, are legitimate contributions to global frameworks, but only if the continent can bring them to the table with a unified and credible institutional voice.