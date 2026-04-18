Africa Builds Big but Struggles to Staff Its Own Ambitions

The controversy over foreign technical workers at Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery has surfaced a problem that goes well beyond one project or one country. It has reopened a question that economists, development banks and labour organisations have struggled with for years: Africa invests in mega-infrastructure, but often lacks the depth of technical skills to run what it builds.

The Lekki-based refinery, designed to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, reached full capacity earlier this year and has since emerged as a significant fuel supplier to the continent, stepping into supply gaps created by the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz. Yet before its commercial achievements drew global attention, the facility became a lightning rod for a different debate when reports emerged that thousands of Indian and Chinese engineers had been recruited during its construction while African youth lacked the qualifications to compete for the same roles.

Dangote management pushed back on the framing, saying over 30,000 Nigerians were engaged in the skilled workforce, with 6,400 Indians and 3,250 Chinese workers on site at the peak of construction, and that the project’s scale required specialised expertise from multiple countries. The dispute over the numbers, however, did not resolve the underlying structural point. The Sub-Saharan African Skills and Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network, which examined the issue following its conference in Abuja, concluded that African youth lacked the required skills to compete for many of the available roles, and called on each African country to develop a national skills qualification framework to ease labour migration across the continent.

The pattern is not limited to Nigeria. Across Ghana, employers in mining, energy and construction routinely report difficulty recruiting trained technicians, process operators and maintenance specialists, even as youth unemployment data from the Ghana Statistical Service continues to show elevated levels of underemployment among graduates. The disconnect between what universities and colleges produce and what industry demands has become one of the most persistent structural challenges in the economy.

The African Development Bank has put hard numbers to the mismatch. It estimates that the continent requires between US$130 billion and US$170 billion annually to close its infrastructure gap, yet a significant share of these projects draws on foreign expertise for design, construction and long-term operations. The Bank has also identified skills shortages as a central barrier to industrialisation, noting that about 10 to 12 million young people enter African labour markets each year but only around 3 million new jobs are created, with many graduates lacking the competencies employers actually need.

The comparison with India, often raised in this debate, is more instructive than it is politically charged. Over several decades, India systematically expanded its network of polytechnics, engineering institutes and industry-linked certification programmes. The result was a large pool of mid-level technical professionals deployable across complex industrial operations. It is the existence of that pipeline, rather than any deliberate strategy to displace African workers, that explains the scale of Indian technical presence in projects across the continent.

For Ghana, the implications are direct. As the country deepens value addition in oil, gold and agriculture, and as projects like the post-Gold Fields Damang mine transition to domestic operatorship, the question of who holds the technical knowledge to sustain these assets becomes a matter of economic sovereignty. When critical roles are filled externally, project value is effectively exported through wages, expertise and long-term control of operational knowledge.

Ghana’s renewed push on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reflects a policy recognition of the problem. Curriculum reform and industry partnerships are beginning to take shape. But the scale of transformation required is substantial. Technical institutions need modernised equipment, retrained instructors and far tighter alignment with what evolving industries actually need.

Dangote himself, speaking at the Investing in Africa Forum on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington this week, framed the broader challenge in terms of risk perception, arguing that African investors must lead on de-risking the continent before expecting foreign capital to follow. The same logic applies to human capital. Until African economies invest systematically in the skills base that industrial transformation demands, they risk sustaining a model where the continent provides the resources and the market while others provide the expertise that generates long-term value.

The refinery controversy is a diagnostic signal. The more consequential question it raises is not who was hired, but who was prepared.

This is an analysis piece. Views represent an assessment of available evidence and do not constitute the editorial position of NewsGhana.