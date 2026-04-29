AfCFTA and Türkiye Eye Deeper Industrial Ties

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and Türkiye have signalled a stronger push toward structured economic cooperation, with both sides identifying construction, textiles, automotive manufacturing, and renewable energy as priority sectors for deeper engagement.

The commitment emerged from bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which took place from April 17 to 19, 2026 in Türkiye under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.” AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene met with Türkiye’s Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, to discuss how Türkiye can move beyond a fragmented, country-by-country approach to trade on the continent and engage Africa through a unified continental framework.

Mene said the AfCFTA offers precisely that framework. “The AfCFTA provides a unified framework that can align various trade agreements and partnerships, making Africa a more attractive and efficient destination for global investment,” he told the forum. He emphasised that the agreement is designed to complement and harmonise Africa’s existing external trade arrangements rather than replace them.

Türkiye has steadily expanded its commercial and diplomatic presence across Africa over the past two decades, establishing bilateral trade agreements and growing private sector engagement in infrastructure and manufacturing. Both sides acknowledged that the AfCFTA’s shift from negotiation to full implementation now creates a more structured environment for converting those ties into a genuinely continental relationship.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance partnerships that support industrialisation, job creation, and economic resilience across Africa.